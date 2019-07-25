HOPEWELL, Pa. - A Beaver County woman, who was training for a marathon, is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a car.
The driver has not yet been charged, but the Hopewell police chief tells Channel 11 charges are pending.
The victim’s brother tells Channel 11, she has had several surgeries, and is hopeful to run again one day.
Only Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca has an interview with her family, and details from the police report. Watch 11 News at 6 for a live report.
