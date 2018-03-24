0 'March For Our Lives' movement happening downtown Saturday

PITTSBURGH - Millions of people across the country are expected to take part in the "March For Our Lives" movement Saturday.

It's an anti-gun violence rally organized by student groups, in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, mass school shooting.

Organizers are expecting nearly 3,000 people to join them on the steps of the city-county building downtown.

"We realized that we would be remiss if we didn't take the opportunity to create a call for change here in Pittsburgh, too, so we saw the want for it in Pittsburgh, so we decided to go for it and we got a really great response," said Erin Simard, a student.

Simard, and her friend Emma, are spearheading Saturday's march.

The Shady Side Academy students say they'll be joined by high school students from almost every school district in the Pittsburgh area.

They're also expecting some elementary school students with their parents, current college students and a large political presence from people like Mayor Bill Peduto and U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa.

The crowd will march through the streets of downtown Pittsburgh to Market Square while a half-million people descend on Washington, D.C., calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting that killed 17 people.

"We can organize and show up and make a difference," Simard said.

To learn more about the route of the march and what roads will be closed, CLICK HERE.

