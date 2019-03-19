PITTSBURGH - Business is booming at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh since sports betting began several months ago, and the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament is probing to be a big draw.
Channel 11 spoke to Jimmy Vaccaro, the director of the Rivers Casino Sports Book, about what gamblers can expect as the tournament begins.
