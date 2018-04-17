PITTSBURGH - Families, businesses and volunteers from across the Pittsburgh area will converge on the North Shore Sunday to raise money for the tiniest babies.
The annual March for Babies, the March of Dime’s biggest fundraising event will take place on April 22. This year, the March of Dimes will also hold a 5K run called the "Run for Babies."
Kids through age 10 can also take part in the Superhero Sprint complete with a purple cape.
This year’s march starts near the Great Hall at Heinz Field along Art Rooney Avenue and ends on North Shore Drive. There is free parking available in Gold Lots 1 and 2.
Here is the schedule of events:
- Run for Babies registration 7:00 a.m. - Run for Babies start 8:00 a.m.
- Superhero Sprint starts at 9:00 a.m.
- March for Babies registration 8:30 a.m. - March for Babies start 9:30 a.m.
- March for Babies opening ceremonies begin at 9:15 a.m.
For more information, visit the March of Dimes website.
