  • Marijuana, $4,000 found in car that crashed into several vehicles

    PITTSBURGH - Seven vehicles were damaged as a driver crashed down a street in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood early Tuesday morning, police said.

    People who live on Broad Street said they heard what sounded like an explosion about 2:30 a.m. When they looked outside, they saw vehicles had been struck.

    Police said the silver Buick that caused the damage was found at the scene with marijuana and more than $4,000 inside. The driver, however, fled.

    A pickup truck was among the vehicles most heavily damaged during the incident. A door was left badly scraped and bent and glass was scattered on the ground beside it.

    Damage was also seen to an SUV and two cars when Channel 11 News arrived at the scene.

    A woman whose birthday is Tuesday said her car was among those hit. It was so badly damaged that it needed to be towed.

