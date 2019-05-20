CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is now sitting in jail, after admitting to intentionally giving her step-daughter marijuana gummies.
Police say Lisa Recaldini confessed to giving the 14-year-old about 10 THC gummies straight from the package.
The girl said she ate two or three of them at night, then went to school at Ringgold the next day after eating two more.
Once at school, she was bragging and gave two gummies to a classmate.
The gummies were confiscated and sent to the state police crime lab where they tested positive for THC.
