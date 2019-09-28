PHILADELPHIA - Similar to an incident at a school in Pittsburgh where marijuana was found baked into various treats, a student in Philadelphia allegedly brought laced snacks to school.
A Philadelphia school official says a student handed them out to more than a dozen students.
Charletta Zeigler, principal at West Oak Lane Charter School, says she called police Friday after students reported the incident.
Philadelphia police say the student gave laced "Rice Crispies" treats to at least 15 other students, who were medically evaluated at the K-8 charter school.
Zeigler says the students were released to their parents after being evaluated.
She adds the individuals were between the ages of 11 and 13 and that some of the students had been posting on social media Thursday, preluding to their plan to eat the snacks.
Officials did not say whether the student would be charged, saying it was "still early in the investigation."
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- PA Attorney General sides with Governor about decriminalizing marijuana
- Grandparents remove boy from school due to repeated bullying
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}