PITTSBURGH - The Mario Lemieux Foundation and Highmark Health announced Monday a commitment of $2 million to establish a research fund to help patients with heart rhythm disorders.
The Mario Lemieux Innovation and Research Fund in the Division of Cardiac Electrophysiology at Allegheny Health Network’s Cardiovascular Institute will help advance care for patients.
The fund will support medical research and the development of innovative therapies and technologies.
A $1 million gift from the Mario Lemieux Foundation was matched by Highmark Health to create the research fund.
NHL Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh Penguins owner Lemieux was diagnosed in 2005 with the heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation, or Afib.
Afib is the most common heart rhythm disorder. It affects more than 6 million people.
“As the U.S. population continues to age, the number of those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation is expected to increase to 12 million by 2030, so it’s important that our multidisciplinary cardiac teams continue to deliver treatments that improve outcomes and bring world-class care to our patients, close to home,” Srinivas Murali, MD, chairman of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at AHN, said.
