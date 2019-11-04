  • Student facing charges of terroristic threats after Snapchat post

    MARION CENTER, Pa. - A 14-year-old student faces charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after he allegedly posted a threatening message to Snapchat saying he would bring guns to school and shoot fellow students, according to state police.

    Troopers said on Monday morning, police were contacted by officials with the Marion Center School District who reported the message on social media. After investigating, troopers said they found the student allegedly posted the message after arriving at school for the day. 

    It was determined there was no credible threat to students, faculty or staff at the Marion Center Junior/Senior High School, as the student in question did not have access to weapons, troopers said.

