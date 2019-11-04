MARION CENTER, Pa. - A 14-year-old student faces charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after he allegedly posted a threatening message to Snapchat saying he would bring guns to school and shoot fellow students, according to state police.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Indiana County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Related Headlines
Troopers said on Monday morning, police were contacted by officials with the Marion Center School District who reported the message on social media. After investigating, troopers said they found the student allegedly posted the message after arriving at school for the day.
It was determined there was no credible threat to students, faculty or staff at the Marion Center Junior/Senior High School, as the student in question did not have access to weapons, troopers said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman dies at hospital days after being attacked during home invasion, police say
- Krispy Kreme tells college student it's time to stop reselling the doughnuts
- Stop putting babies in inclined sleepers, agency warns parents; 73 deaths reported since 2005
- RAW: Saw Mill Run Road closed for construction
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}