0 Threat called in to Mars Area High School deemed "non-credible"

MARS, Pa. - Two threatening messages were found to have come from the same Mars Area High School student, district officials said.

In a statement posted online, school officials said all evening activities were canceled at the high school as a precautionary measure Monday. Working closely with police, school leaders said one threat was distributed via email and another message was scrawled on a bathroom wall. Both were deemed to be "non-credible" and the student is facing criminal charges.

Here's more of the statement from the district:

"The District would, once again, like to remind parents/guardians that any student(s) involved in conduct that interferes with the educational program of the District’s schools or threatens the health and safety of others will face disciplinary action in accordance with District policy. The student will be referred to local law enforcement to face criminal charges, prosecution, and restitution for any costs incurred by local first responders and the District as a result of these threats.

"Mars Area School District will not tolerate any threats to the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff members, our schools, or to the District. Such threats not only cause an unnecessary disruption to the school day; but also come with serious consequences that may include expulsion; hefty fines; and even jail time.

"The District is sharing this information with the hope that we may dissuade any students from making similar threats. Parents/guardians are encouraged to please talk with your children about the serious consequences that may result from making such threats."

