NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Westmoreland County Saturday.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. when a pickup truck was trying to pass a car on Mars Hill Road at Kunkle Road.
Police said the pickup truck hit the car it was trying to pass, and then hit a utility pole.
The driver of that vehicle and both passengers were rushed to a hospital, according to police. A neighbor told Channel 11 there was also a dog in the vehicle that was killed.
One of the passengers later died at the hospital.
The driver of the car was not injured and refused medical treatment.
