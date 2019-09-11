MARS, Pa. - There was a large police presence in an area of Butler County following a shooting and search for the gunman before the person was captured.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene along Mars-Evans City Road in Mars.
Police told Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz barricades were set up before 9 p.m. after a reported shooting at a house in that area. Police said a man shot at one of his parents and then took off.
Law enforcement agencies put a helicopter in the air, and used dogs on the ground to search for the gunman. Emergency crews set up a command post as the search continued in a wooded area.
Viewers emailed and called the newsroom saying they heard sirens and saw large numbers of officers.
