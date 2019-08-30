CHARLESTON, W.Va. - A former Marshall University student from Pittsburgh has appealed a Title IX lawsuit accusing the school of mishandling her rape case and allowing the man accused in the attack to remain on campus.
>>>>>RELATED: Survivor speaks out after attacker is accused in 2 new sexual assaults
The Herald-Dispatch reports Alicia Gonzales' case was appealed Wednesday. Judge Robert C. Chambers dismissed the case about a month ago, saying it didn't show the school was "deliberately indifferent."
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories like thsi one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Gonzales says she was raped in her on-campus dorm room in 2016 by fellow student Joseph Chase Hardin, who's now charged with sexually assaulting two other women in 2018. The 22-year-old was expelled in June after those charges were filed. The college has said it followed state and federal regulations, including issuing a no-contact order.
Hardin is currently jailed for violating probation related to his battery conviction in Gonzales' case.
TRENDING NOW:
- New details emerge in Virginia triple homicide involving pitcher Blake Bivens' family
- Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles arrested on murder charge, police say
- Man dies in work-related incident at Washington Co. mine
- VIDEO: 5-year-old dies after ATV crash in Fox Chapel; Father, sister injured
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}