  • Several vehicles involved in crash on I-79

    MARSHAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on I-79 northbound near mile marker 73.

    The crash happened around 4:30 p.m., in Marshall Township according to PennDOT.

    Chopper 11 is over the scene, where at least one car has a smashed windshield. It also appears as if a tractor-trailer was involved.

    All of the involved vehicles appear to be on the shoulder, but traffic is still slowed down in the area.

    This is a breaking story. Watch Channel 11 News at 5 for the latest details.

