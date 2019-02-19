Several vehicles involved in crash on I-79

MARSHAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several vehicles have been involved in a crash on I-79 northbound near mile marker 73.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m., in Marshall Township according to PennDOT.
Chopper 11 is over the scene, where at least one car has a smashed windshield. It also appears as if a tractor-trailer was involved.
All of the involved vehicles appear to be on the shoulder, but traffic is still slowed down in the area.
