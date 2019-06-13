PITTSBURGH - A sexual assault case that is making national headlines has ties to the Pittsburgh area.
A Pittsburgh woman was raped when she was enrolled at Marshall University in West Virginia back in 2016.
Even though her attacker was convicted, he was still allowed to attend the college. Now, the same man is accused of sexually assaulting two other women.
The first survivor is talking to only Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca about how she says the university and law enforcement mishandled her case, and how the most recent attacks could have been prevented.
