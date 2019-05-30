PITTSBURGH - A woman who has made a habit of spraying bear repellent in public places is facing new charges.
Mary Siegert is accused of spraying it on two Port Authority buses.
According to a criminal complaint, one of the incidents happened on May 20 while the bus was on Penn Avenue.
Siegert is seen on surveillance video discharging the repellent before getting off the busses. Video also shows two passengers rubbing their eyes.
The bus had to be taken out of service while the air was ventilated.
Siegert is facing risking at catastrophe and other charges.
She's not facing charges for a similar incident on a Port Authority bus on May 15. It's not clear why charges were not filed in that incident.
She’s also charged for a similar incident in the Eureka Building on Forbes Avenue in Oakland. Police said Seigert sprayed bear repellent in the building on May 20.
First responders treated six people who said their eyes, noses and throats were burning.
