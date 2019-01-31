BIG BEAVER, Pa. - Flames are tearing through a paving company Thursday morning in Big Beaver.
The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at Lindy Paving on Shenango Road, officials said.
Flames have engulfed the building, sending flames shooting from the roof and sides. Thick, black smoke is filling the sky and area surrounding the building.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is LIVE near the blaze that has firefighters swarming to bring it under control -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.
Almost to that commercial structure fire, you can see it coming off of the turnpike. pic.twitter.com/iIxXicuUru— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) January 31, 2019
PHOTOS: Fire burning at paving company
