PENN HILLS, Pa. - Crews are battling a massive fire at Churchill Center in Penn Hills.

The initial call for the fire came in around 7:30 p.m. As of last check at 11:30, the fire was still burning as the building is beginning to collapse.

At least three firefighters were injured when the back wall of the building gave out, according to officials on scene. Hudak said they're all being taken to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.

BREAKING: 3 firefighters injured when back wall blew out during fire at Churchill Plaza. I’m told they’re all being taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay. @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 29, 2019

The plaza houses multiple businesses including Eagle Rental Purchase, Cefola's Cleaners DON Services and Big Shot Bob's House of Wings.

Hudak confirmed a gas line is on fire in the building. Peoples Gas arrived at the scene around 9:45 p.m. and crews are digging with an excavator to find the gas line.

Peoples Gas is here and digging with an excavator to find gas line. We’re being told they’ll likely cut it and cap it. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/IHEvU86Bs5 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 29, 2019

Frankstown Road is closed in both directions.

