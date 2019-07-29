  • Massive fire burning at plaza in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - Crews are battling a massive fire in the 10600 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

    Channel 11's Amy Hudak is at the scene at Churchhill Center. The road is currently closed in both directions.  

    Hudak has heard multiple crews at the scene say this is a gas line fire.

    The fire marshal told Channel 11 that they're waiting on Peoples Gas to come out and shut the gas off to the area. He said until then, the fire will continue to burn. 

