PENN HILLS, Pa. - Crews are battling a massive fire in the 10600 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.
Channel 11's Amy Hudak is at the scene at Churchhill Center. The road is currently closed in both directions.
This fire continues to spread. The heat is unbelievable. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/34WhTkh857— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 29, 2019
Hudak has heard multiple crews at the scene say this is a gas line fire.
The fire marshal told Channel 11 that they're waiting on Peoples Gas to come out and shut the gas off to the area. He said until then, the fire will continue to burn.
Fire Marshal says they’re waiting on Peoples Gas to come out and shut off gas to the area. He says until that happens, this fire will continue to blaze. @WPXI— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) July 29, 2019
