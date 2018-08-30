ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A massive fire has destroyed an auction house in Westmoreland County.
The building in Rostraver Township has partially collapsed.
Continuing coverage on Channel 11 News NOW.
Gilmore Auction Galleries in Rostraver Twp destroyed by fire — they were scheduled for an auction tonight at 8pm, heavy fire presence still on scene as smoke looms #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ha8m6hwmzJ— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) August 30, 2018
Gilmore Auction Galleries on Martin Road was preparing for an event tonight that they hold every Thursday and Saturday.
One of the owners told Channel 11 they've been in business for more than 100 years.
They were in the building when the fire started.
It's unclear what caused the blaze.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trump cancels scheduled 2019 pay raise for federal civilian workers
- Man charged in 2007 rape of a woman in Goodwill bathroom
- Python discovered near Sheetz gas pump
- RAW VIDEO: Royals attend 'Hamilton'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}