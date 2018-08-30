  • Massive fire destroys Westmoreland Co. auction house

    Updated:

    ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A massive fire has destroyed an auction house in Westmoreland County.

    The building in Rostraver Township has partially collapsed.

    Gilmore Auction Galleries on Martin Road was preparing for an event tonight that they hold every Thursday and Saturday.

    One of the owners told Channel 11 they've been in business for more than 100 years.

    They were in the building when the fire started.

    It's unclear what caused the blaze.

