    PITTSBURGH - A massive tree fell across a street in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

    The tree crashed down about 1 a.m. on Shady Avenue at Northumberland Street. It uprooted in the front yard of a home.

    As the tree fell, it lifted part of a cement walkway to the home and brought down wires. It landed on at least two cars across the street.

    Shady Avenue is closed until the tree is removed.

