PITTSBURGH - A massive tree fell across a street in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.
The tree crashed down about 1 a.m. on Shady Avenue at Northumberland Street. It uprooted in the front yard of a home.
As the tree fell, it lifted part of a cement walkway to the home and brought down wires. It landed on at least two cars across the street.
Shady Avenue is closed until the tree is removed.
BREAKING: a giant tree collapsed and is blocking busy Shady Avenue. I’ll bring you a live look this morning @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9DujIbF2A6— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) May 3, 2019
