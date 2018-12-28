Massive tree crashes onto home

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - A massive tree crashed onto a home overnight Thursday in Beaver Falls.
The tree fell along Sixth Avenue, coming to rest against the side of the home.
The tree damaged the gutter and siding on the home. Branches scattered throughout the yard.
No one was hurt, according to emergency dispatchers.
