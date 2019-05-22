  • Massive water main break closes several blocks of Strip District street

    PITTSBURGH - A massive water main break left part of Pittsburgh’s Strip District underwater Tuesday night.

    While the water receded by Wednesday morning, several blocks of Smallman Street remained closed while repairs are made. As of 8:30 a.m., the closure was reduced to between 14th and 17th streets.

    Officials said the break occurred about 7:30 p.m. in a 36-inch line on Smallman Street at 15th Street.

    A Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority spokesperson said water service to 12 buildings was impacted at one point.

    On Tuesday night, Waterfront Place was among the areas that flooded. Some vehicles were left stranded, and several restaurants -- including Lidia's and Gaucho -- had to close because there was no water service.

    It’s unclear how long repairs will take.

