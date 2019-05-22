  • Massive water main break closes Strip street for several blocks

    PITTSBURGH - Crews will work overnight to fix a massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

    More than seven blocks of Smallman Street are closed and it's not clear when the road will reopen.

    Waterfront Place is also taped off because it also flooded after the 36-inch main broke.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca found out that several restaurants, including Lidia's and Gaucho, had to close because there was no water.

    The break also caused low water pressure in downtown Pittsburgh.

    According to a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority spokesman, it's unclear how long it will take for the main to be fixed and if the morning commute will be affected.

