PITTSBURGH - Crews will work overnight to fix a massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Strip District.
More than seven blocks of Smallman Street are closed and it's not clear when the road will reopen.
BREAKING: Massive water main break in the strip district, this is right across from Lidia’s restaurant. pic.twitter.com/bN5gcDDWs0— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 21, 2019
Waterfront Place is also taped off because it also flooded after the 36-inch main broke.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca found out that several restaurants, including Lidia's and Gaucho, had to close because there was no water.
SMALLMAN UPDATE: The break has been isolated and pressure for impacted customers is restored. Crews working through the night.— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) May 22, 2019
Smallman (13th - 21st Street) is closed to traffic .
Smallman (15th - 17th Street) is out of water until further notice.https://t.co/ZYTrVPz7xO pic.twitter.com/IsEYSvhzIP
The break also caused low water pressure in downtown Pittsburgh.
According to a Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority spokesman, it's unclear how long it will take for the main to be fixed and if the morning commute will be affected.
TRENDING NOW:
- GREENSBURG SHOOTING: Coroner called to Greensburg home after shooting
- Horrified mother watches son, boyfriend drown as powerful rip current drags them out to sea
- Family says kindergartner was ‘lunch shamed,' school officials respond
- VIDEO: Shooting victim in bullet-ridden SUV flags down police
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}