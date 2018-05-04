0 Massive water main break floods several homes, buckles street

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. - A large water main break late Thursday night sent water rushing down a street and into several homes in Castle Shannon.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the break in a 20-inch line sent water running down Broadway Avenue, which began to buckle, officials said.

Officials said multiple homes sustained damage. Several of them were flooded, so crews brought in pumps to remove the water.

“Most of it was basement flooding, and with us putting the 5-inch lines -- two 5-inch lines -- we diverted the water from the houses on the lower side and kept it in the street, so the sewers can take it,” Castle Shannon Fire Chief Bill Reffner said.

Brian Sloan’s home was among those that took in water. He said that until he looked outside, he thought the sound of water was because of heavy rain.

“Looked like Ohiopyle. Water was just coming through my front yard. There were chunks of road and chunks of dirt,” Sloan said.

Sloan said several inches of water made it into his home.

Crew from Pennsylvania American Water were able to shut off the water and begin repairs to the line.

