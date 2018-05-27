BEECHVIEW, Pa. - There was a massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood Sunday morning.
Water poured onto multiple streets, originating from a hole on Rutherford Avenue.
BREAKING: Huge water main break in Beechview. Water is pouring onto multiple streets. Firefighters & police just got here. pic.twitter.com/4Nrg64noF8— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 27, 2018
Several houses flooded.
Neighbors used mulch in an effort to stop the water from getting in.
The water was shut off after nearly four hours. Penn American Water crews had a hard time locating the shutoff valve.
The sidewalk and road have started to buckle.
