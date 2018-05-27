  • Massive water main break floods street, several houses

    

    BEECHVIEW, Pa. - There was a massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood Sunday morning.

    Water poured onto multiple streets, originating from a hole on Rutherford Avenue.

    Several houses flooded.

    Neighbors used mulch in an effort to stop the water from getting in.

    The water was shut off after nearly four hours. Penn American Water crews had a hard time locating the shutoff valve.

    The sidewalk and road have started to buckle.

