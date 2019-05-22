  • Massive water main break impacting local restaurants

    PITTSBURGH - Crews are working on a massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

    The break is right across from Lidia’s Restaurant on Smallman Street.

    According to a PWSA spokesperson, it's a 36-inch main break.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca found out that several restaurants, including Lidia's and Gaucho, have closed because they have no water.

    This is a developing story. Check back for details and watch 11 at 11.

