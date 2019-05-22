PITTSBURGH - Crews are working on a massive water main break in Pittsburgh's Strip District.
The break is right across from Lidia’s Restaurant on Smallman Street.
According to a PWSA spokesperson, it's a 36-inch main break.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca found out that several restaurants, including Lidia's and Gaucho, have closed because they have no water.
This is a developing story. Check back for details and watch 11 at 11.
BREAKING: Massive water main break in the strip district, this is right across from Lidia’s restaurant. pic.twitter.com/bN5gcDDWs0— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 21, 2019
It looks like a river is flowing through the strip district right now. Huge water main break. pic.twitter.com/0EvuYQIYCW— Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) May 21, 2019
