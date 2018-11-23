MILLVALE, Pa. - Crews are on the scene of a massive water main break in Millvale.
NOW: huge water main break in Millvale right near where you get on 28. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/jKX3sEY92l— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) November 23, 2018
The 12-inch break happened at the intersection of East Ohio Street and Stanton Avenue.
Channel 11 reporter Gabriella DeLuca tweeted a video showing water flowing down Grant Avenue. She's gathering information from crews at the scene and will have a LIVE report on 11 at 11 following the football game.
Police said the water was waist high at one point. DeLuca said the water has receded significantly since she arrived at the scene.
The Millvale fire chief said several homes had their basements flooded, but businesses were hit the worst.
He said one business had flooding that reached to the top floor.
Salt trucks will be brought in because workers are worried about the roads freezing overnight.
The intersection remains closed to traffic.
