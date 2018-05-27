  • Massive water main break floods street, threatens man's home

    Updated:

    BEECHVIEW, Pa. - A massive water main break has been reported in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

    Photos: Massive water main break floods street, threatens man's home

    According to our crew on the scene, water is pouring onto multiple streets, originating from a hole on Rutherford Avenue.

    One man's house has the potential to flood.

    Neighbors are giving him mulch in an effort to stop the water from getting in.

    Water has still not been shut off, as Penn American Water Crews continue to try and locate the shutoff valve.

    We're working to find out when it will be fixed and if anyone's water service is affected.

