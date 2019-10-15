  • Match 6 lottery ticket worth $740K sold in Washington County

    WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Someone in Washington County is $740,000 richer!

    A jackpot-winning Match 6 lottery ticket was sold for Saturday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release.

    The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 03, 09, 11, 13, 19, and 31. 

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Span & Taylor Drug Co. in Monongahela. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling it.

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

