WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Someone in Washington County is $740,000 richer!
A jackpot-winning Match 6 lottery ticket was sold for Saturday's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release.
The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 03, 09, 11, 13, 19, and 31.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Span & Taylor Drug Co. in Monongahela. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling it.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
