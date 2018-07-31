  • Match 6 ticket worth $1.8 million sold in Fayette County

    GRINDSTONE, Pa. - Check your Match 6 tickets:  Someone just won a jackpot worth $1.8 million.

    One person matched all six winning numbers – 2, 7, 18, 31, 31, 41 - o win the jackpot, Pennsylvania lottery officials said.

    The winning ticket was sold at the Rite Aid along National Pike in Grindstone, Fayette County. The retailer gets a $10,000 selling bonus. 

    The holder of the winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.

    You can catch all of your winning lottery numbers right here on WPXI.

     

