GRINDSTONE, Pa. - Check your Match 6 tickets: Someone just won a jackpot worth $1.8 million.
One person matched all six winning numbers – 2, 7, 18, 31, 31, 41 - o win the jackpot, Pennsylvania lottery officials said.
The winning ticket was sold at the Rite Aid along National Pike in Grindstone, Fayette County. The retailer gets a $10,000 selling bonus.
The holder of the winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.
You can catch all of your winning lottery numbers right here on WPXI.
