WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington Councilman Matt Staniszweski, charged with DUI, is under fire after members of council and the mayor requested that Governor Tom Wolf remove him from council.
Last month, Staniszweski was allegedly found unconscious in the driver seat of his car while blocking traffic at 1 p.m.
Related Headlines
>>PREVIOUS: Local councilman again charged with DUI
Police said he was slurring his words, could barely walk and handed over his credit card when they asked for his driver’s license.
Channel 11's Joe Arena talked to Staniszweski's lawyer who says this action is not only uncalled for, but unconstitutional. Watch 11 News at 5:30 to hear what else the lawyer had to say.
TRENDING NOW:
- Death of child who was reported kidnapped ruled a homicide
- Picture of a slice of cheese and chips for school lunch goes viral
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- VIDEO: Man arrested 4 months after 14-year-old boy was found in shallow grave
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}