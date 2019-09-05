  • Community leaders ask to have council member charged with DUI removed

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Washington Councilman Matt Staniszweski, charged with DUI, is under fire after members of council and the mayor requested that Governor Tom Wolf remove him from council.

    Last month, Staniszweski was allegedly found unconscious in the driver seat of his car while blocking traffic at 1 p.m. 

    Related Headlines

    >>PREVIOUSLocal councilman again charged with DUI

    Police said he was slurring his words, could barely walk and handed over his credit card when they asked for his driver’s license.

    Channel 11's Joe Arena talked to Staniszweski's lawyer who says this action is not only uncalled for, but unconstitutional. Watch 11 News at 5:30 to hear what else the lawyer had to say.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories