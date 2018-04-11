  • Mayor Peduto and Mayor Kenney place service bets in playoff series

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins' quest for a three-peat gets underway tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The mayors of both cities, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, have their bets in place.

    This year instead of the traditional bets of regional food and other local items, the mayors decided to bet their time for service projects.  

    When the Penguins win the series, Kenney will have to spend the day in Pittsburgh working with homeless veterans.

    If by chance the series does not go in favor of the Penguins, Peduto agreed to go to Philadelphia to volunteer at the Hub of Hope to help Philadelphia’s homeless.

    The series starts tonight here in Pittsburgh when the puck drops at PPG Paints arena for Game 1.

     

