PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins' quest for a three-peat gets underway tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The mayors of both cities, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney, have their bets in place.
Related Headlines
This year instead of the traditional bets of regional food and other local items, the mayors decided to bet their time for service projects.
TRENDING NOW:
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation
- Newborn left in Safe Haven Baby Box at Indiana fire station
- VIDEO: Woman Embalmed Alive Dies After Routine Surgery
When the Penguins win the series, Kenney will have to spend the day in Pittsburgh working with homeless veterans.
It’s on, Mayor. @ACE_Fitzgerald & I look forward to welcoming you to Pittsburgh to spend a day with our homeless veterans.— bill peduto (@billpeduto) April 11, 2018
If by chance the series does not go in favor of the Penguins, Peduto agreed to go to Philadelphia to volunteer at the Hub of Hope to help Philadelphia’s homeless.
👋 @billpeduto! How about a service bet? If the @NHLFlyers win you can come to Philly and volunteer at the Hub of Hope with @SEPTAPHILLY, @ProjectHOME and @PHLCityHomeless! https://t.co/2fCQat3W8F— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 10, 2018
The series starts tonight here in Pittsburgh when the puck drops at PPG Paints arena for Game 1.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}