Mayor Peduto introducing plans for $4 million in infrastructure projects

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto will introduce plans to City Council Tuesday for more than $4 million in infrastructure projects.
The projects -- which include street paving and landslide remediation -- would use unused city capital funding for old projects dating back to 2003, as well as new Community Development Block Grant money from 2018.
The following projects will be introduced:
- $1.7 million for the demolition and reconstruction of Cowley Recreation Center in Troy Hill
- $1.5 million for landslide remediation on Diana Street in Spring Hill, List Street in Spring Hill, Swinburne Street in South Oakland, Greenleaf Street in Duquesne Heights/West End and Advent Street in Elliott.
- $1.3 million in additional street paving this year -- equaling 5.5 miles of streets -- in addition to the $17 million in street resurfacing already budgeted for 2018.
- $140,000 in neighborhood master planning for the Hill District and Sheraden
- $100,000 in new funding for an Urban Redevelopment Authority program to help businesses address “one step” issues that prevent people in wheelchairs from entering their establishments
- $40,000 in matching funds for a dek hockey rink in McBride Park in Lincoln Place
- $15,000 for a new scoreboard at Kennard Field in Terrace Village
