Mayor Peduto speaking about climate change at UN conference

KATOWICE, Poland - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will speak Monday in Poland about climate change.
Peduto was chosen to represent the United States on The Global Covenant of Mayors during the COP24 conference in Katowice.
COP24 is an annual United Nations conference on combating climate change. It gathers leaders from around the world who are working together to implement the Paris climate accords reached in 2015.
While President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement last year because he said it imposed unfair environmental standards on American businesses and workers, Peduto said Pittsburgh will stand by them.
Peduto will speak on two panels Monday: One on “Science and Practice for Climate Action” with mayors from the Philippines and Denmark, and another on “Global Research and Action Agenda on Cities and Climate Change Science for Effective Urban Responses to Climate Change.”
On Monday night, Peduto will speak at a screening of the new National Geographic documentary “Paris to Pittsburgh.”
A news release from the mayor’s office said organizers are paying for the cost of Peduto’s attendance at the conference. No city tax dollars are being used.
