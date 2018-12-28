PITTSBURGH - A closure of McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood will be in effect for several hours Friday.
The closure started at 9 a.m. and will continue until about 2 p.m., according to the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.
Officials said that during the closure, contractors will remove debris along the road between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue.
The work is preventative maintenance for the erosion of the hillside, officials said.
No detours will be posted, but drivers can use the Liberty Tunnel to northbound Route 51 to Woodruff Street to Merrimac Street to navigate around the closure.
