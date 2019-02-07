  • McArdle Roadway closing for debris removal Saturday, Sunday

    PITTSBURGH - McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced.

    The closure is happening so that contractors can remove debris along the road between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue.

    The work is being done as preventative maintenance on erosion of the hillside, officials said.

    The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure learned of the issue after Channel 11 News asked if the situation was safe.

    No detours will be posted during the closure. Drivers can take the Liberty Tunnel to northbound Route 51 to Woodruff Street to Merrimac Street to navigate around it.

