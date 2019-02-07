PITTSBURGH - McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure announced.
The closure is happening so that contractors can remove debris along the road between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue.
The work is being done as preventative maintenance on erosion of the hillside, officials said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure learned of the issue after Channel 11 News asked if the situation was safe.
No detours will be posted during the closure. Drivers can take the Liberty Tunnel to northbound Route 51 to Woodruff Street to Merrimac Street to navigate around it.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘His own little coffin of snow': Teen, parents charged in killing of 7-year-old over Bible verses
- Man hits $20M jackpot on first scratch ticket he's played
- Police: Man killed parents, brother over $200K sent to porn site ‘girlfriend'
- VIDEO: Police: Century III Mall deemed 'unsafe and uninhabitable' by code enforcement
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}