PITTSBURGH - 3:45 P.M. UPDATE: McArdle Roadway has been reopened.
A closure of McArdle Roadway in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood will be in effect for several hours Friday.
The closure started at 9 a.m. and will continue until about 2 p.m., according to the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Officials said that during the closure, contractors will remove debris along the road between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue.
The work is preventative maintenance for the erosion of the hillside, officials said.
No detours will be posted, but drivers can use the Liberty Tunnel to northbound Route 51 to Woodruff Street to Merrimac Street to navigate around the closure.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local Kmart, Sears among 80 additional closures just announced
- Steelers sign kicker Matt McCrane, place Chris Boswell on IR list
- Child safe, father in custody after abduction in O'Hara Township
- 200-Person Brawl Breaks Out At Virginia Skating Rink
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}