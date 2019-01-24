  • McArdle Roadway reopens after boulder hits car

    Updated:

    A section of McArdle Roadway reopened after part of the hillside gave way early Thursday morning and hit a passing car.

    Officials tell Channel 11 a boulder came down the hillside and hit the windshield of a car.  

    No one was injured, officials said.

    McArdle Roadway is closed from the Liberty Bridge to Grandview Avenue for hours, officials said. The road reopened just after 4 a.m. 

