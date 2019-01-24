A section of McArdle Roadway reopened after part of the hillside gave way early Thursday morning and hit a passing car.
Officials tell Channel 11 a boulder came down the hillside and hit the windshield of a car.
Related Headlines
No one was injured, officials said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
McArdle Roadway is closed from the Liberty Bridge to Grandview Avenue for hours, officials said. The road reopened just after 4 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Army vet: Gym owner told him not to wear Trump shirt because it was 'racist'
- Missing woman found dead, man charged with homicide
- Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2 years old
- VIDEO: Friends remember mother killed in Hazelwood crash as devoted leader
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}