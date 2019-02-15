McArdle Roadway to close Saturday for hillside clearing

PITTSBURGH - McArdle Roadway will be closed for much of the day Saturday in order to allow a contractor to clear part of the hillside above the road.
A full closure of McArdle will be in place between the Liberty Bridge and Grandview Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A single lane closure will be in place between the Liberty Bridge and Arlington Avenue.
People can use the Liberty Tunnel to northbound Route 51 to Woodruff Street to Merrimac Street to get around the closure.
