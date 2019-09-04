Police in McCandless have arrested a local electrician they say overcharged at least one elderly customer.
George James said he hired Waldron Electric to diagnose and fix his broken air conditioner. He was told to sign a contract for more than $1,500, and that was just to diagnose the problem.
When James was quoted for the repair he said it was too much and declined. That's when he and police say things took a turn.
Only Channel 11's Renee Wallace talked to James about what he went through and has details from the criminal complaint. Watch her full report during Channel 11 News at 6.
