McCandless police chief returns to work Monday following suspension for harassment allegations

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The police chief of McCandless, who was suspended in October for allegations of sexual harassment, will return to work Monday.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, David DiSanti has received the corrective action plan he must implement before he can come back to work.

    DiSanti was placed on paid administrative leave on Oct. 29 while he was investigated for claims made by a female officer.

    A police lieutenant, Jeffrey Basl was also part of the investigation and placed on leave.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

