McCANDLESS, Pa. - The female officer who reported that the police chief and lieutenant in McCandless last year has filed a sexual harassment complaint with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission.
McCandless Police Chief David DiSanti and Lt. Jeffrey Basl were both suspended after the complaint was first made to the town, but are now back on duty.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is reviewing human relations commission complaint filed by the officer, and looking at what the next actions could be. Watch 11 News at 6 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- American Airlines canceling 90 flights a day after Boeing 737 Max planes grounded
- Off-duty firefighter hears gunshot, runs back into local theater to help victim
- Juror who was removed from Michael Rosfeld case on final day of testimony speaks out
- VIDEO: Mom says son's vaping overdose at school nearly killed him
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}