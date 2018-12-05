Missing 11-year-old girl from McCandless found

MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The child missing from McCandless has been found, authorities tell Channel 11's Courtney Brennan.
That is all the information that has been shared with us at this time. We will update this report once more details come in.
The McCandless Police Department is currently searching the Grubbs Road area for a runaway 11 year old female. The...Posted by Town of McCandless Police Department on Tuesday, December 4, 2018
-----
(earlier)
McCandless police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday night.
Officers are currently searching in the area of Grubbs Road for the girl.
Investigators believe the girl is a runaway and was last seen around 9:30 p.m.
The girl is of Native American descent, is 4/7: tall and is believed to be wearing a purple parka
