  • Missing 11-year-old girl from McCandless found

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The child missing from McCandless has been found, authorities tell Channel 11's Courtney Brennan

    That is all the information that has been shared with us at this time. We will update this report once more details come in. 

    McCandless police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday night. 

    Officers are currently searching in the area of Grubbs Road for the girl. 

    Investigators believe the girl is a runaway and was last seen around 9:30 p.m. 

    The girl is of Native American descent, is 4/7: tall and is believed to be wearing a purple parka

