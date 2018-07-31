0 McDonald's celebrating 50th anniversary of Bic Mac

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Next month is the 50th anniversary of the Bic Mac and McDonald's is celebrating in a big way, including here locally.

The iconic burger was created in the Pittsburgh area by franchisee Jim Delligatti.

Starting at lunchtime on Thursday, customers will receive a "MacCoin" with the purchase of a Bic Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants across the country (while supplies last).

After customers receive the coin, they can redeem their "MacCoin" for a free Big Mac at participating restaurants.

The coins have the following five unique designs:

The ‘70s, showcasing the decade’s flower power

The ‘80s alludes to pop art

The ‘90s are defined with bold, abstract shapes

The early ‘00s specifically focuses on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century.

The ‘10s MacCoin calls attention to the evolution of communication.

Locally on Thursday, descendants of Big Mac inventor Delligatti will be holding a daylong celebration at the Big Mac Museum in North Huntingdon.

The celebration will include live radio show broadcasts, a concert by Johnny Angel and the Halos, a giant Big Mac cake created by Bethel Bakery and Steelers ticket giveaways.

“When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Delligatti. “August 2 would have been my great-grandfather’s 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.”

