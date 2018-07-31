McDonald's celebrating 50th anniversary of Bic Mac

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Next month is the 50th anniversary of the Bic Mac and McDonald's is celebrating in a big way, including here locally.
The iconic burger was created in the Pittsburgh area by franchisee Jim Delligatti.
Starting at lunchtime on Thursday, customers will receive a "MacCoin" with the purchase of a Bic Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants across the country (while supplies last).
After customers receive the coin, they can redeem their "MacCoin" for a free Big Mac at participating restaurants.
The coins have the following five unique designs:
- The ‘70s, showcasing the decade’s flower power
- The ‘80s alludes to pop art
- The ‘90s are defined with bold, abstract shapes
- The early ‘00s specifically focuses on the technology that was at the forefront of the turn of the century.
- The ‘10s MacCoin calls attention to the evolution of communication.
Locally on Thursday, descendants of Big Mac inventor Delligatti will be holding a daylong celebration at the Big Mac Museum in North Huntingdon.
The celebration will include live radio show broadcasts, a concert by Johnny Angel and the Halos, a giant Big Mac cake created by Bethel Bakery and Steelers ticket giveaways.
“When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy,” said Nick Delligatti, fourth-generation McDonald’s owner-operator and great-grandson of Delligatti. “August 2 would have been my great-grandfather’s 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald’s.”
