McDonald's employee in Kansas gifted car

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    A McDonald's worker in South Hutchinson, Kansas got quite a surprise at work.

    Vicki Anderson's car recently broke down, and one family wanted to help her out.

    So on Wednesday, Chris Ellis and his son, Josh, gifted a car to Anderson.

    The story has since gone viral online.

