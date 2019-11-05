PITTSBURGH - A man was left unconscious in the street and a woman was pepper-sprayed after a fight in a local McDonald's spilled out the front door, police said.
Investigators said they are looking into calls that the man was beaten unconscious and left outside the location on Wood Street.
During the investigation, police said they learned the victims were inside the restaurant when a woman confronted them and started an argument. The woman grabbed the victims, then forced them outside and into a group of women. The group attacked the female victim and pepper-sprayed her.
Police said the man tried to intervene and was then knocked unconscious.
Anyone who might have witnessed the incident is asked to call police at 412-255-2827.
