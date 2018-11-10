  • McKees Rocks Bridge shut down after crash

    The McKees Rocks Bridge has been shut down after a crash.

    The bridge over the Ohio River between McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is closed in both directions.

    Several people were injured, Channel 11 has learned.

    Video submitted by a viewer to Channel 11 shows at least one person on a gurney being lifted into an ambulance.

    Numerous emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police cars, are at the scene. A sedan can be seen with severe front-end damage, as well.

