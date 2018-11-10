McKees Rocks Bridge shut down after crash

The McKees Rocks Bridge has been shut down after a crash.
The bridge over the Ohio River between McKees Rocks and Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood is closed in both directions.
Several people were injured, Channel 11 has learned.
Serious crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge in Stowe Township. The bridge is shutdown in both directions. Multiple injuries. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/QdnDDGSiAj— Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) November 10, 2018
Video submitted by a viewer to Channel 11 shows at least one person on a gurney being lifted into an ambulance.
Numerous emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police cars, are at the scene. A sedan can be seen with severe front-end damage, as well.
Lindsay Ward is at the scene trying to learn more for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
