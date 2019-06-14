McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Nino Johnson, the 24-year-old man accused of attacking a woman behind a McKees Rocks laundromat, has turned himself in.
Only Channel 11 was there as Johnson walked into the McKees Rocks police department Thursday night around 9 p.m.
Johnson is accused of threatening a woman who was outside Bubbles Laundromat smoking. Police said he pulled a knife, then took her behind the building and raped her in an alley.
The attack happened around 11 p.m. Monday night.
Johnson was identified Tuesday night and an arrest warrant was issued. He's charged with aggravated sexual assault, rape, sexual assault, terroristic threats and more.
