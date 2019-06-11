PITTSBURGH - A woman was raped overnight behind a laundromat in McKees Rocks.
Channel 11 has learned that she did not know the person who attacked her.
She was found in an alley and has been talking with police today.
Detectives told Channel 11 there is a suspect, but they are not releasing his name or details about the attack other than saying it was random.
Channel 11 has multiple crews working this story and will bring you updates on 11 News at 6.
